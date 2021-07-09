Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

3 ways the feds can modernize job training to solve the tech workforce shortage

By Veronica Combs
TechRepublic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity leaders advocate for more flexibility in scholarship funding and more apprenticeships and just-in-time training. Universities, vocational schools and workforce development leaders should expand on lessons from the pandemic to support lifelong learners, instead of short-time students. The federal government can help this evolution by changing the rules for Pell grants and helping small businesses fund more apprenticeship programs. University presidents made these recommendations at the "Future of Tech Town Hall" event this week.

www.techrepublic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deval Patrick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Job Opportunities#Vocational Schools#Vocational Training#Feds#Pell#The Knight Foundation#Excelined#Miami Dade College#Digital#The Reimagining Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Hospitality Education Can Help Solve the Industry’s Workforce Crisis

No business sector was hit harder by the pandemic than hospitality. And none has experienced such a meteoric rebound. It’s a testament to how vital travel and the hospitality industry are to our lives and relationships. Now the new challenge is how to staff up to meet traveler demand without sacrificing the guest experience.
PoliticsDuluth News Tribune

Evers announces $130M in federal funding to focus on workforce shortage

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday, July 14, announced plans to spend $130 million in federal stimulus funds to help unemployed individuals find work and address ongoing workforce shortage challenges across the state that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement comes two weeks after Evers vetoed a GOP-authored...
EconomyNHPR

N.H.'s Workforce Shortage Shows No Signs Of Abating

The early end of generous federal unemployment benefits was supposed to mitigate hiring challenges. It hasn’t, or at least not much. “We’re hiring” signs still hang everywhere, nearly a month after Gov. Chris Sununu ended all unemployment benefits for nearly 9,600 people and reduced them by $300 a week for others.
Public Healthmit.edu

Measuring the Post-Pandemic Workforce: Empowerment vs. Oversight

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated and redefined how organizations monitor and measure performance. As organizations prepare to lead their post-pandemic hybrid workforce, leaders face critical choices about how best to measure and monitor their workers’ performance. Should leadership use new measurement technologies to double down on greater oversight? Or are these capabilities better deployed to empower workers? Our research suggests a growing divide between organizations that view enhanced measurement as enhanced control versus those that see metrics as a source of enhanced engagement with their workers.
Jobswrfi.org

Tompkins Workforce NY May Help Pay for Your Job Training

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY -- Tompkins Workforce NY is paying people to get training for in demand jobs. In this program, a person can receive up to $5000 dollars from Tompkins Workforce NY. Up to $3000 is available for tuition, and up to $2000 for costs like transportation and books. There...
Dubuque, IAcpioneer.com

NICC, businesses partner on skilled workforce training

A new round of workforce training agreements between businesses and Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) will help employers remain competitive and hire new skilled employees in the next year. These agreements, as part of the 260E Iowa Industrial New Jobs Training program, will offset training costs for businesses seeking to...
JobsPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Find a Job at the B-F Workforce Development Council Virtual Job Fair

Need a J-O-B? Did you lose your job due to the pandemic? Maybe you don't NEED a job but are looking for other opportunities. If either is the case, mark the date of July 29th from 10 am to 1 pm to attend the Benton Franklin Workforce Development Council Virtual Job Fair. Over 45 companies and organizations are participating.
HomelessSilicon Valley

Opinion: Addressing biases and barriers can help solve worker shortage

Employers across California are asking, “Where can we find workers?” The truth is that many hundreds of thousands of Californians are locked out of opportunity. And it doesn’t have to be that way. Many of our state’s most pressing economic challenges are the consequence of inaction. In this case, more...
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Workforce Development Creates Guide to Help with Employee Shortage

DULUTH, Minn.– Duluth Workforce Development is finding a way to help out, to hopefully prevent more local businesses from having to close its doors due to labor shortages. Workforce Development put together a guide with strategies both current and long term, to suggest ways employers can recruit new employees, and find a way to fully-staff their businesses again.
Sciencewcbe.org

Workforce Education: A New Roadmap

Technological advances are putting quality jobs out of reach for workers who lack the proper skills and training. We need a roadmap for a new workforce education system to rebuild America's working class, tackling inequality by equipping our workers for twenty-first-century jobs. We need to train more workers more quickly, using innovative methods. William Bonvillian and Sanjay Sarma join host Maureen Metcalf to share various ideas on the new roles of community colleges, employers, governments, and universities need in workforce education, as well as new education technologies that may be adopted to deliver such training.
Durham, NCcaswellmessenger.com

New Program at Durham Tech Will Train Students for Growing Jobs in Plant Science

New Program at Durham Tech Will Train Students for Growing Jobs in Plant Science. A new training program at Durham Technical Community College will prepare students for good-paying entry level jobs in North Carolina’s growing agricultural biotechnology industry beginning this fall. The program, called the Bio-Agricultural Program Readiness Opportunity (BioAg...
MarketsForbes

How Data-Driven Tech Can Help Higher Ed Elevate Top Skills Amid Job Market Turmoil

Jim Milton is the Chairman and CEO of Anthology, a global leader in Higher Ed technology. As the American economy begins to recover after the pandemic, some trends are imperiling its long-term growth. In particular, the latest U.S. jobs reports showed only 266,000 new nonfarm payroll additions in April versus the expected 1 million, and only a modest improvement of 559,000 new people added to payrolls in May.
Nelson County, VALynchburg News and Advance

Help wanted: Local businesses feel new pressure with workforce shortages

As COVID-19 restrictions lift and life somewhat returns to normal, new pressures with workforce shortages have kept many businesses from finding their footing post-pandemic. According to Maureen Kelley, the county’s director of economic development and tourism, dollars are once again flowing into Nelson County coffers as tourism picks back up and citizens realize the value of shopping and eating locally.
Owatonna, MNsouthernminn.com

How are workforce shortages changing business operations?

Owatonna area businesses are revamping their operations to address employee shortages and meet demands on their business. A recent survey conducted by the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism of its members indicate that 60% of respondents have increased overtime and 48% have decreased production because of lack of workers.
Albuquerque, NMunm.edu

UNM-Valencia breaks ground on Workforce Training Center

UNM-Valencia hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate years of planning and the construction of the Workforce Training Center (WTC). The WTC will house vocational and computer labs, classrooms, offices, indoor/outdoor common areas and the Small Business Development Center. Faculty and staff will effectively train the local workforce to meet the demands of the economic development in Valencia County, by preparing students with the professional and technical skills to meet employers’ needs.
Calmar, IAnicc.edu

$4.68M in skilled workforce training agreements will help to create 379 new jobs

Dupaco Community Credit Union is partnering with the College for its second 260E training agreement this year. DUBUQUE, Iowa—A new round of workforce training agreements between businesses and Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) will help employers remain competitive and hire new skilled employees in the next year. These agreements, as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy