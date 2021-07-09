3 ways the feds can modernize job training to solve the tech workforce shortage
University leaders advocate for more flexibility in scholarship funding and more apprenticeships and just-in-time training. Universities, vocational schools and workforce development leaders should expand on lessons from the pandemic to support lifelong learners, instead of short-time students. The federal government can help this evolution by changing the rules for Pell grants and helping small businesses fund more apprenticeship programs. University presidents made these recommendations at the "Future of Tech Town Hall" event this week.www.techrepublic.com
