3 ways the feds can modernize job training to solve the tech workforce shortage

Technological advances are putting quality jobs out of reach for workers who lack the proper skills and training. We need a roadmap for a new workforce education system to rebuild America's working class, tackling inequality by equipping our workers for twenty-first-century jobs. We need to train more workers more quickly, using innovative methods. William Bonvillian and Sanjay Sarma join host Maureen Metcalf to share various ideas on the new roles of community colleges, employers, governments, and universities need in workforce education, as well as new education technologies that may be adopted to deliver such training.