The United States is seeking its seventh title and building for the future as it kicks off its 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup quest on Sunday against Haiti in Kansas City. The Americans last won the Gold Cup in 2017 and are the second favorite (+138) behind 11-time champ Mexico (+120) to win it this year, according to William Hill Sportsbook. Many of the team's star players have club commitments, so coach Gregg Berhalter will use this event to assess young players, but he is still intent on winning it. The U.S. squad is 8-1-1 in its past 10 but faces a dangerous Haiti team that scored 10 goals in its last two games to qualify.