VIDEO: Taiyamo Denku Featuring Fredro Starr – “Follow My Lead”

The collab king is back at it, as Taiyamo Denku teams up with Fredro Starr of legendary hip hop group Onyx for “Follow My Lead.” The track features one verse from both artists, who aren’t afraid to get grimy with an old school mentality applied to the dark beats that they thrive on. Verses like this from Denku are second nature at this point, mixing word play with an intense delivery. The pairing with Starr makes incredible sense, as his style is similar enough that the collaboration feels organic with the way they sonically match. Denku is always dropping, so be on the lookout for more, and catch the video for “Follow My Lead” below: