Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

VIDEO: Taiyamo Denku Featuring Fredro Starr – “Follow My Lead”

By Allen Halas
breakingandentering.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe collab king is back at it, as Taiyamo Denku teams up with Fredro Starr of legendary hip hop group Onyx for “Follow My Lead.” The track features one verse from both artists, who aren’t afraid to get grimy with an old school mentality applied to the dark beats that they thrive on. Verses like this from Denku are second nature at this point, mixing word play with an intense delivery. The pairing with Starr makes incredible sense, as his style is similar enough that the collaboration feels organic with the way they sonically match. Denku is always dropping, so be on the lookout for more, and catch the video for “Follow My Lead” below:

breakingandentering.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fredro Starr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onyx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicCMT

Feature: Angie K Releases “Sunsets” Video

In her new song, “Sunsets,” Angie K uses the gorgeous view of a sunset over the beach as a reminder that no matter what a person’s status in life, everyone experiences different struggles and heartaches. Wе all got our demons, We’re all keeping sеcrets, We’re all trying to measure, she...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Says DaBaby Is A "Problem"

50 Cent has taken on a mentorship role with DaBaby and he's already using his platform to elevate the young bull, linking back up with the North Carolina rapper for the premiere party of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Thursday night and warning his followers about him. DaBaby is...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Pulls Lil Durk & Girlfriend 'Gangsta' Cards Following Violent Home Shootout

Lil Durk and his girlfriend India Cox were reportedly involved in a violent shootout at the Chicago rapper’s Georgia home earlier this week. According to TMZ, multiple people broke into Durk’s house around 5 a.m. on Sunday (July 11) and shots were exchanged. Although both Durk and Cox escaped without injury, the event would presumably be enough to shake anybody up.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Celine Dion looks radiant as she celebrates very happy news

Celine Dion shared some joyous news with fans on Instagram stories and her appearance in the celebratory post was nothing short of stunning. The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker announced a major musical milestone with a heartfelt social media post. She wrote: "I don't pay too much attention to...
CelebritiesFox News

'Bad Girls Club star Whitney Collings' cause of death revealed

The cause of death of Whitney Collings, who appeared in Season 3 of "Bad Girls Club," has been released. Collings, who died in December 2020 at age 33, died of acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine, alcohol and clonazepam, according to TMZ. The manner of death was...
MusicHollywood Life

Kelsea Ballerini Gets ‘Day Drunk’ While Paddleboarding In Daisy Dukes — See Pic

Country music crooner Kelsea Ballerini sipped on a sparkling water while going for a paddle with her husband Morgan Evers. Kelsea Ballerini has stunned in a gorgeous new snap, while paddle boarding with her husband in a ‘day drunk’ hat. The CMT Award winner took to Instagram on July 14 to share two pics of herself soaking up the summer sunshine and enjoying the great outdoors. “Whatever floats your paddle board?” the singer captioned her post, which featured a pic of her in a white tee and cut-off denim daisy duke shorts. The first selfie showed Kelsea kneeling on the paddleboat, while holding onto a Topo Chico seltzer water.
Beauty & Fashionmyk104.com

Chloe Bailey flexes on the ‘Gram in swimsuits from Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collection

While her sister and musical partner, Halle Bailey, just wrapped up filming Disney’s The Little Mermaid in Paris, Chloe Bailey is busy flexing at home on Instagram. “Flex Park,” Chloe wrote in the caption of a series photos she posted Tuesday that show her posing in orange swimsuits from Beyoncé‘s latest Ivy Park collection. Chloe got all dolled up with hair and makeup to model a bustier one-piece in the bathroom mirror and a long-sleeve two-piece on a balcony.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Shania Twain sets pulses racing in strapless dress and cowboy hat

Shania Twain has an incredible sense of style and never disappoints when it comes to her performance outfits. And the Canadian country singer took her fans on a trip down memory lane this week after sharing footage from her iconic music video for her song, I Ain't No Quitter. The...
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine My Crown

Danileigh Announces Her Pregnancy

There has been speculation for months that Danileigh is pregnant — but until today, the singer has kept “mom.”. On Friday, she officially announced that she is pregnant, sharing stunning pics from a waterfall maternity shoot. “As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus 🤍”she captioned the post.
CelebritiesBillboard

How Did Eazy-E Die? New 'Mysterious Death of Eazy-E' Series Investigates

An all-new investigative docuseries, titled The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E, takes a deep dive into the rap star's 1995 death. The series, premiering Aug. 12 on WE tv, will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews that chronicle Eazy-E's life and legacy. Eazy, né Eric Wright, was a founding member of California gangsta rap group N.W.A alongside Dr. Dre, Ice Cube and Arabian Prince. The group, originated in 1987, is behind the top 40 Billboard Hot 100 hit "Straight Outta Compton." Their debut studio album, with the same name, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.
TV Showscartermatt.com

Big Brother 23: CBS posts tiny videos featuring the cast!

We now know the full cast for Big Brother 23, so where are some of the interviews with them? We know that’s something a lot of people are wondering, and we wish we had a good answer to it. What we can at least tell you here is that CBS...

Comments / 0

Community Policy