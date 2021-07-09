Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Roaming exotic cat caught, but owner won’t get it back

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — An exotic cat that was roaming parts of Atlanta has been captured, but the owner is being forced to give up her pet because it’s illegal to keep such cats as pets in Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that a serval, a species native to Africa, had been taken to a holding facility until it could be relocated to a wildlife sanctuary.

Authorities had been searching for the feline since June 30, when it entered a house and jumped on a woman’s bed while she was sleeping.

The owner, Anna Fyfe, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she moved to Georgia from South Carolina where it’s legal to keep a serval as a pet. Fyfe told the newspaper that she had brought the serval to her Georgia home from her parents’ house in South Carolina when it escaped. The animal is named Nala, after a lioness in Disney’s “The Lion King.”

“The DNR did an amazing job at helping catch Nala and making sure everyone is safe, even though she is just a kitty and is harmless,” Fyfe said. “They are not letting me keep her. They are taking her away to a sanctuary — I completely understand, they’re only doing their job. I’m just devastated because Nala is my baby.”

A neighbor captured the cat on Monday and returned her to Fyfe, but game wardens told her they would have to take the cat.

Fyfe said she has been told by investigators that no charges would be filed. She said she’s raised her pet since she was a cub, and that Nala had never had a violent incident.

“I think the DNR should return Nala back to (me) as long as she is taken back to South Carolina immediately,” Fyfe said. “It’s unfair to her to live out the rest of her life in a new environment.”

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

508K+
Followers
278K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Pets & Animals
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
State
South Carolina State
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kitty King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Roaming#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Disney
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden says platforms like Facebook are 'killing people' with Covid misinformation

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Friday social media platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with misinformation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic as the White House ramps up its rhetoric around false information on social media regarding the pandemic. "They're killing people -- I mean they're really, look, the only pandemic...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy