AUDIO: 40 MIl Featuring Ray Rizzy – “Dope”
Producer 40 Mil has a new single out featuring Ray Rizzy, and there’s no games being played on “Dope.” The track brings out the best of both creatives, with a slick beat that invokes the spirit of a hustler, and verses from Rizzy that stay on that theme. The first verse has lots of flexing, everything from jewelry to money and the things that come with street hustling, and the second verse leans more on how he got the opportunity to shine. The hook is about working for your family and keeping your honor, so there’s a lot happening all in the course of a single. “Dope” is just one of many tracks that these artists shine on, and you can check it out below:breakingandentering.net
Comments / 0