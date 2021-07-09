Cancel
AUDIO: 40 MIl Featuring Ray Rizzy – "Dope"

By Allen Halas
breakingandentering.net
 7 days ago

Producer 40 Mil has a new single out featuring Ray Rizzy, and there's no games being played on "Dope." The track brings out the best of both creatives, with a slick beat that invokes the spirit of a hustler, and verses from Rizzy that stay on that theme. The first verse has lots of flexing, everything from jewelry to money and the things that come with street hustling, and the second verse leans more on how he got the opportunity to shine. The hook is about working for your family and keeping your honor, so there's a lot happening all in the course of a single. "Dope" is just one of many tracks that these artists shine on, and you can check it out below:

breakingandentering.net

Milwaukee, WI

AUDIO: Shadi – "Playgrounds"

Hip hop artist Shadi’s most recent tune radiates with optimism and confidence. She raps about speaking her dreams into existence, as the only way from here is up. She’s grateful for everything she has already, and if she’s got a plan, her turn to shine in the scene will come around. It’s an uplifting message from the rapper; Shadi is only 19 but she’s got a brilliant mindset about her bright future as a Milwaukee creative.
Music

AUDIO: $taan – "Guitars & 808s"

$taan has his first track in a while out, and he’s letting his emotions do the talking on “Guitars & 808s.” The production on the single features, well, a guitar-driven beat and 808s on the percussion, but $taan brings the track to life with his melodic bars. Discussing a relationship gone awry, and dealing with the drama that comes with it, he’s putting it all on the line to try and make things work. It’s a track that lets you reflect on the important things in life, and a solid effort from an artist still finding their voice. Check out “Guitars & 808s” below:
Music

AUDIO: Brett J.B. – "Make You Move"

Indie pop singer/songwriter Brett J.B. has a new track out, and he addresses a lot on “Make You Move.” The song sounds like a daydream to some extent, with an upbeat tempo and a hook that plays like a cathartic release. With lyrics about escaping the mundane nature of a 9-to-5 and being replaced by a computer, there’s a frustration that gets offset by the time the track hits its hook. It’s a compelling song that finds a way to pull in a lot of different elements and compact them perfectly, and a product of flat out good songwriting. Look for more from Brett J.B. soon, as this is his first single of the year, and you can hear it below:
Music

AUDIO: Slamhaus – "I'm Trying"

Slamhaus, whose music has regularly explored trip hop electronica in the past, is out with a lo-fi rock album. He certainly hasn’t stripped electronica from the music, however, making for a smooth-layered atmosphere of hazy dreamscapes. “Mesmerized” is a love song, “Reset the Reign” touches on overthrowing capitalism, “You Don’t Want My Love” is about worker exploitation, and “Life in the Abyss” dwells in a pit of depression. Fellow artist Bart Mills appears on “Warm My Soul” and “Red Queen” as well. Slamhaus isn’t afraid to correlate the relationship between harsh socioeconomic conditions and poor mental health, especially as we’ve observed governmental failures over the last year. It’s a record that came out at the perfect time, both seasonally and societally.
Music

AUDIO: Lucien Parker – "God's Talent"

Hip hop artist Lucien Parker’s latest single is about recognizing the real ones through all the noise. Over a twinkling guitar melody and bouncing bass, Parker raps about showing up for those that mean most to him, staying focused on adding commas to his bank account, and having a gift he must share with the world. The song reflects humility balanced with determination and confidence from Lucien Parker; we hope he’s got more coming soon.
Music

AUDIO: Koch Marshall Trio – "From The Up'Nuh"

Somewhere at the intersection of blues and straight up rock n’ roll lies the latest from the Koch Marshall Trio, “From The Up’Nuh.” The album was made in the duration of quarantine, featuring tracks that appeared in the band’s various live stream events. The songs come across as a ferocious jam session, complete with plenty of sweet guitar licks and uptempo grooves. Not lost on anyone in the process is the amount of technical prowess that each of the band’s members get to display on this record, many of which come out in various solos and breakdowns. “From The Up’Nuh” is a soulful exploration of a band looking to make the most fun that they can of a bad situation during the pandemic, and you can enjoy it as the world opens back up. Check out the album below:
Music

AUDIO: Thomas Xavier – "Can't Stop Me"

House producer Thomas Xavier’s latest banger is the second track from his upcoming EP out on Iamrecords. Like his last tune “Ballin'” this tune breathes fire with larger-than-life joy. It’s club-ready and a relentless catalyst for the dance floor. We’ll keep watching Thomas Xavier as he continues cranking out great EDM – stay tuned.
Music

AUDIO: Satori IV – "The Pack, Vol. 3: Summer Solstice"

Hip hop artist Satori IV has his third edition of “The Pack” out, and this one’s a simple two-piece. He’s clearly feeling good basking in the summer energy; “No Complaints” is pretty self-explanatory with bars about Satori’s comfort with where he’s at while “These Days” finds him rapping about just wanting a woman who’s honest and respectful of him. It’s a collected and composed effort from Satori IV; he’s always got more to come soon.
Theater & Dance

'TENSION' By DEROIA Is Dark, Mysterious And Perfect To Dance To

DEROIA is a producer, multi-instrumentalist and DJ hailing from Columbus, Ohio. Heavily active in the local music scene, he has contributed in projects ranging from indie rock to hip hop and electronic. As a result, his personal brand of house music is infused with a rich genre-bending flavor, stretching his output beyond conventional limitations while landing him on label heavyweights such as Rave Up Records and Blanco y Negro Music. With a string of upcoming releases and performances, DEROIA has firmly entrenched himself as someone to watch in 2021 and beyond.
Music

Reeves Gabrels' new Reverend signature guitar swaps humbuckers for P90s

Summer NAMM 2021: Reverend Guitars has launched a new electric guitar for The Cure’s Reeves Gabrels. The new Reeves Gabrels Dirtbike Royale takes after the Dirtbike platform, switching up its features and electronics to suit its new P90 pickups. The Dirtbike Royale swaps out the single Railhammer humbucker in the...
Music

1st Base Runner Gets Ahead on New Video "Break even"

After one listens to it, it’s somewhat of a shocker to see that “Break Even”, the new single and video from 1st Base Runner (the latter of which just dropped this past Friday) is only about three and a half minutes. The track seems much longer, which is a testament to how much ground sonically, musically, and vocally the artist, also known as Tim Husmann, covers (or rather breaks) during this affair.
Milwaukee, WI

AUDIO: The Panoptics – "Revitalize"

Funk-reggae fusion band The Panoptics are out with a new EP today. These six tracks demonstrates a shared love for many stylistic realms by the band’s five members. The title track will have you swaying back and forth with your significant other, “Get Ahead” jingles with a rootsy-southern flavor, and “Way Back When” is a sweet hitter laden with multiple guitar solos. The Panoptics are a new band you should know in the Milwaukee scene, coming at us with eclectic swag.
Music

Tony Romera Drops "MS69" and Announces Album on Monstercat

Tony Romera lands his latest single on Monstercat, “MS69,” and dropped the news that his album Introspection is due out this year. If you vibe to the sound of house music then there’s no doubt that Tony Romera is an artist who should be on your radar. This French DJ and producer has been throwing down some absolute heat over the years like the Televizion EP, “I Can’t,” and “Heat Wave” and recently remixed Petit Biscuit’s “Parachute” as well. Now, after being announced on the EDC Las Vegas lineup and delivering “VHS” on Monstercat, he’s returned to the imprint with his latest single “MS69.”
Music

Guitar Girl Magazine Special Edition July 2021 – I Belong!

I am elated to premiere Guitar Girl Magazine’s first edition dedicated to highlighting women of color in the music industry. It is an honor to have this as my first major contribution to a platform that was specifically created for women by women. Preorder your copies at the links below...
Music

Toosii Shares New Song And Visual For, "Head over Hills"

Toosii, a member of the 2021 XXL Freshman Class, is back with a brand new song, “head over hills.” While his previous record found his “heart cold” after a break-up, a renewed sense of hope infuses “head over hills,” as Toosii delivers a moving declaration of love and devotion, accompanied by emotive keyboards and a soulful guitar. The track was produced by ThatBossEvan (Lil Durk, YXNG K.A) and Rocky. Download / stream HERE. View the official video HERE.
Video Games

Forza Horizon 5 Uses Ray-Tracing to Enhance the Audio - News

Developer Playground Games in Episode 3 of its Let’s ¡Go! series for Forza Horizon 5 discussed how ray-tracing will enhance the racing game's audio. Creative director Mike Brown and lead audio designer Fraser Strachan in the video discussed how ray-tracing was implemented with the audio design. The game is constantly detecting the world and using that feedback to delivery audio that sounds like it is bouncing off every object.
Music

Slowpoke Set Aug. 22 Release for Self-Titled Debut; Teaser Streaming

Okay, you got me. I started out wanting to write about Newfoundland’s Slowpoke because the opener and longest track (immediate points) from their upcoming self-titled, self-released debut album is called “Stony Iommi” and that rules. But then I actually listened to the track, which effortlessly shifts from grindcore sludge to psychedelic jamming before giving way to the punk-via-desert hook of “Slumlord” and the leaves-bruises “Sid the Cat,” and well, by then you’re pretty much hooked. I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I’ve been listening to a lot of records in the last couple weeks — 110 reviews’ll do that — and I hope you’ll give me the benefit of the doubt accordingly when I tell you that I haven’t heard anything in that entire process that sounds like this.
Los Angeles, CA

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Reportedly Found Dead at 31

Adult film star Dahlia Sky was found dead inside her car late last month in Los Angeles in what is being investigated as a “potential suicide.” She was 31. LAPD detective Dave Peteque told AVN that Sky was discovered on June 30 in the Devonshire area of the San Fernando Valley. Peteque said “there’s no evidence at this time that there’s any foul play.” Authorities have yet to receive the autopsy results from the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Celebrities

50 Cent Says DaBaby Is A "Problem"

50 Cent has taken on a mentorship role with DaBaby and he's already using his platform to elevate the young bull, linking back up with the North Carolina rapper for the premiere party of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Thursday night and warning his followers about him. DaBaby is...

