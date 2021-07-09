Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

Man accused of shoving knife down dog’s throat

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man has been arrested on suspicion of shoving a knife down his ex-girlfriend’s dog’s throat.

KELO-TV reported Friday that the 41-year-old man called authorities saying he had killed a dog at his home in Colton. A humane society officer discovered the dead dog, Morgan, and the walls splattered with blood.

The man said the dog had bitten him, although his wound wasn’t bleeding. According to court documents, he described shoving a large knife down Morgan’s throat, killing her. Neighbors reported seeing the dog’s body smoldering in a burn pit.

The man had just broken up with his girlfriend hours earlier.

It’s unclear when Morgan died. The court documents were filed on Wednesday. A judge in court Thursday called the allegations “grotesque.”

Morgan left behind five puppies. They are being bottle-fed, said Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Kori Baade said.

___

This story has been updated to correct that the man is from South Dakota, not North Dakota.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

508K+
Followers
278K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Pets & Animals
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
State
North Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
City
Colton, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Puppies#Ap#Kelo Tv#Sioux Falls Area Humane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy