Man accused of shoving knife down dog’s throat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man has been arrested on suspicion of shoving a knife down his ex-girlfriend’s dog’s throat.

KELO-TV reported Friday that the 41-year-old man called authorities saying he had killed a dog at his home in Colton. A humane society officer discovered the dead dog, Morgan, and the walls splattered with blood.

The man said the dog had bitten him, although his wound wasn’t bleeding. According to court documents, he described shoving a large knife down Morgan’s throat, killing her. Neighbors reported seeing the dog’s body smoldering in a burn pit.

The man had just broken up with his girlfriend hours earlier.

It’s unclear when Morgan died. The court documents were filed on Wednesday. A judge in court Thursday called the allegations “grotesque.”

Morgan left behind five puppies. They are being bottle-fed, said Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Kori Baade said.

This story has been updated to correct that the man is from South Dakota, not North Dakota.