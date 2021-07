AEW's Revolution pay-per-view infamously ended back in March with the ring failing to explode at the end of Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley's Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. Like the classic exploding matches of Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling back in the 1990s, the match had a ticking clock that would cause the ring to explode in 30 minutes regardless of whether or not a winner had been decided. Omega won thanks to some help from The Good Brothers, then left Moxley trapped in the ring as the final minutes ticked down. Eddie Kingston ran out to try and save Mox and eventually jumped on top of him for protection, only for the explosion to be a dud.