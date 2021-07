There were moments in this one-sided quarter-final when it felt like the battle between reigning champion Novak Djokovic and his unseeded opponent Marton Fucsovics was not so much for points as for the affection of the crowd. With 20 minutes on the clock Djokovic led 5-0, and so when Fucsovics finally mustered the confidence to introduce himself to the scoreboard, Centre Court unleashed its familiar underdog’s roar. Djokovic is chasing respect as much as rewards these days and at times he turned to the crowd too, beating his chest and almost demanding their applause as he cruised to a straight sets victory, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.