Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys Gives Away 750 FREE Backpacks Stuffed with School Supplies at The Pit parking lot at The University of New Mexico

Times Union
 7 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys excitedly announces that their law firm will be giving away 750 FREE backpacks stuffed with school supplies during a contactless drive-thru backpack giveaway on Saturday, July 17, from 10:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. at The Pit parking lot (1111 University Blvd SE, Albuquerque, 87106). The giveaway was created as a means to help students of economically challenged families in Albuquerque prepare for the 2021 - 2021 school year.

Comments / 0

