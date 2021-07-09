AUDIO: GhettoPoetry – “Ric Flair”

“Climatecore” screamo band Snag have a new record out today. Rage, anxiety, and fear are spread like butter across bread by the trio as the unrelenting terror of the planet’s imminent environmental apocalypse continues to unfold. The band expands their orchestration here, enlisting violin and trumpet along with vocals and poetry from Cat Arabajian-Ries; the latter of which shares a meditative excerpt in the final track to remind us to actively participate in love towards the world as opposed to cowering in the face of the unknown. Snag remain one of the most viscerally compelling and sharply ensnaring bands in Milwaukee, coming from a place of urgency about the peril that awaits us unless we do something; to treat your community with love is to treat the Earth with love.