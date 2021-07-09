Cancel
AUDIO: GhettoPoetry – “Ric Flair”

By Allen Halas
Cover picture for the articleRapper GhettoPoetry has his first wide release single out, and he’s styling and profiling with “Ric Flair.” No amount of excess is spared on this track, with bars about clothes, cars, and women over a piano-laden beat. The flow is just as strong as his hustle, though, with a determination to go just a touch beyond contemporary trap, with just a few melodic elements strung into the mix as well. This is the first we’ve heard from GhettoPoetry, which means there’s definitely more on the way after a strong debut. Get your first listen to “Ric Flair” here below:

