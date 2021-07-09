Cancel
VIDEO: Xposed 4heads – “Kink In the System”

By Allen Halas
breakingandentering.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew wave band Xposed 4heads are back with another video transmission, and you know they’ll make it weird on “Kink In The System.” Featuring a boatload of synths and electronic elements, the band talk about doing their own thing and bucking the status quo. The song feels retro, and the green-screen heavy video is right out of a b-movie sci-fi flick. Xposed 4heads have always been a band that has lived in the unconventional, and this is par for the course for them, on a track from their “Planet A Go-Go” album. Check out “Kink In The System” below:

Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Brett J.B. – “Make You Move”

Indie pop singer/songwriter Brett J.B. has a new track out, and he addresses a lot on “Make You Move.” The song sounds like a daydream to some extent, with an upbeat tempo and a hook that plays like a cathartic release. With lyrics about escaping the mundane nature of a 9-to-5 and being replaced by a computer, there’s a frustration that gets offset by the time the track hits its hook. It’s a compelling song that finds a way to pull in a lot of different elements and compact them perfectly, and a product of flat out good songwriting. Look for more from Brett J.B. soon, as this is his first single of the year, and you can hear it below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: $taan – “Guitars & 808s”

$taan has his first track in a while out, and he’s letting his emotions do the talking on “Guitars & 808s.” The production on the single features, well, a guitar-driven beat and 808s on the percussion, but $taan brings the track to life with his melodic bars. Discussing a relationship gone awry, and dealing with the drama that comes with it, he’s putting it all on the line to try and make things work. It’s a track that lets you reflect on the important things in life, and a solid effort from an artist still finding their voice. Check out “Guitars & 808s” below:
Rock Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: American Bandit – “In My Head”

Metalcore band American Bandit most recent single dropped about a month ago. It’s a midtempo hitter about your thoughts blinding you from seeing clear, trapping you in self-doubt and self-hatred. The only way you know how to cope is to drown your sorrows in alcohol. American Bandit’s upcoming EP is titled “Year of the Rat” – we’ll keep you posted on that.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: King Bando – “Tell Um”

King Bando has his second single of the year out, and he’s making some bold statements on “Tell Um.” The song is on the shorter side, but that doesn’t get in the way of Bando talking plenty slick talk about making money and staying strapped up. It’s a statement that Bando isn’t wasting time playing games, and he raps with a purpose on this one. “Tell Um” is a street single in the truest sense, and just a glimpse of what King Bando does as an artist. Check out the track below:
Theater & Dancebreakingandentering.net

‘TENSION’ By DEROIA Is Dark, Mysterious And Perfect To Dance To

DEROIA is a producer, multi-instrumentalist and DJ hailing from Columbus, Ohio. Heavily active in the local music scene, he has contributed in projects ranging from indie rock to hip hop and electronic. As a result, his personal brand of house music is infused with a rich genre-bending flavor, stretching his output beyond conventional limitations while landing him on label heavyweights such as Rave Up Records and Blanco y Negro Music. With a string of upcoming releases and performances, DEROIA has firmly entrenched himself as someone to watch in 2021 and beyond.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Satori IV – “The Pack, Vol. 3: Summer Solstice”

Hip hop artist Satori IV has his third edition of “The Pack” out, and this one’s a simple two-piece. He’s clearly feeling good basking in the summer energy; “No Complaints” is pretty self-explanatory with bars about Satori’s comfort with where he’s at while “These Days” finds him rapping about just wanting a woman who’s honest and respectful of him. It’s a collected and composed effort from Satori IV; he’s always got more to come soon.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

1st Base Runner Gets Ahead on New Video “Break even”

After one listens to it, it’s somewhat of a shocker to see that “Break Even”, the new single and video from 1st Base Runner (the latter of which just dropped this past Friday) is only about three and a half minutes. The track seems much longer, which is a testament to how much ground sonically, musically, and vocally the artist, also known as Tim Husmann, covers (or rather breaks) during this affair.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Slamhaus – “I’m Trying”

Slamhaus, whose music has regularly explored trip hop electronica in the past, is out with a lo-fi rock album. He certainly hasn’t stripped electronica from the music, however, making for a smooth-layered atmosphere of hazy dreamscapes. “Mesmerized” is a love song, “Reset the Reign” touches on overthrowing capitalism, “You Don’t Want My Love” is about worker exploitation, and “Life in the Abyss” dwells in a pit of depression. Fellow artist Bart Mills appears on “Warm My Soul” and “Red Queen” as well. Slamhaus isn’t afraid to correlate the relationship between harsh socioeconomic conditions and poor mental health, especially as we’ve observed governmental failures over the last year. It’s a record that came out at the perfect time, both seasonally and societally.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Says DaBaby Is A "Problem"

50 Cent has taken on a mentorship role with DaBaby and he's already using his platform to elevate the young bull, linking back up with the North Carolina rapper for the premiere party of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Thursday night and warning his followers about him. DaBaby is...
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine My Crown

Danileigh Announces Her Pregnancy

There has been speculation for months that Danileigh is pregnant — but until today, the singer has kept “mom.”. On Friday, she officially announced that she is pregnant, sharing stunning pics from a waterfall maternity shoot. “As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus 🤍”she captioned the post.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Koch Marshall Trio – “From The Up’Nuh”

Somewhere at the intersection of blues and straight up rock n’ roll lies the latest from the Koch Marshall Trio, “From The Up’Nuh.” The album was made in the duration of quarantine, featuring tracks that appeared in the band’s various live stream events. The songs come across as a ferocious jam session, complete with plenty of sweet guitar licks and uptempo grooves. Not lost on anyone in the process is the amount of technical prowess that each of the band’s members get to display on this record, many of which come out in various solos and breakdowns. “From The Up’Nuh” is a soulful exploration of a band looking to make the most fun that they can of a bad situation during the pandemic, and you can enjoy it as the world opens back up. Check out the album below:
Milwaukee, WIbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Shadi – “Playgrounds”

Hip hop artist Shadi’s most recent tune radiates with optimism and confidence. She raps about speaking her dreams into existence, as the only way from here is up. She’s grateful for everything she has already, and if she’s got a plan, her turn to shine in the scene will come around. It’s an uplifting message from the rapper; Shadi is only 19 but she’s got a brilliant mindset about her bright future as a Milwaukee creative.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

New details for RWBY video game from WayForward, Arc System Works, and Rooster Teeth will be announced at RTX at Home 2021

Last September, indie game studio WayForward announced that it was working on a brand new RWBY game alongside Arc System Works and Rooster Teeth. Other than a possible 2021 release across multiple consoles, we don’t know much about the title. That’s about to change as we’ll know more this month thanks to Rooster Teeth’s RTX at Home 2021 event. With the event’s schedule released, WayForward made the following announcement on Twitter:
MusicDeadline

Biz Markie Dies: ‘Just A Friend’ Rapper And Actor Was 57

Biz Markie, the rapper whose classic Just A Friend was a major hit in 1989 and has since been sampled in countless songs and videos, has died. He passed in a Baltimore hospital from complications of diabetes. He was 57. TMZ broke the story of his death, but weeks before,...

