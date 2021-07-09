VIDEO: Xposed 4heads – “Kink In the System”
New wave band Xposed 4heads are back with another video transmission, and you know they’ll make it weird on “Kink In The System.” Featuring a boatload of synths and electronic elements, the band talk about doing their own thing and bucking the status quo. The song feels retro, and the green-screen heavy video is right out of a b-movie sci-fi flick. Xposed 4heads have always been a band that has lived in the unconventional, and this is par for the course for them, on a track from their “Planet A Go-Go” album. Check out “Kink In The System” below:breakingandentering.net
