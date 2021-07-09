Cancel
Guthrie shares information about their price estimator tool

FingerLakes1
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of January 1, 2021, hospitals in the United States are required to provide clear and accessible pricing information online for patients to know what they’re paying for. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services say the information needs to be shown as either a comprehensive machine-readable file with all items and services, or a display of shoppable services in a consumer-friendly format.

fingerlakes1.com

We’re excited to share the topic and questions for this week’s #HITsm chat happening Friday, 7/16 at Noon ET (9 AM PT). This week’s chat will be hosted by Hailey Froisland (@haileyfroisland) on the topic “CMS Price Transparency Rule: Is it Working?”. Finalized in 2019, the CMS (Centers for Medicare...

