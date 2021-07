A 32-year-old Burleson man is behind bars after he recently escaped from a Gainesville Police Department vehicle, police said. Matthew Robert Starrett remained in the Cooke County Jail as of press time Monday for three possession of a controlled substance warrants out of Johnson County, as well as three charges from Gainesville police. Those charges are possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 for 1.6 grams of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance charge Penalty Group 3 for 20 prescription pills and escape while arrested/confined, according to law enforcement records. His bonds total $88,000.