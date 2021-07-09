Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Djokovic, Berrettini set to meet in historic Wimbledon Finals

By Zach Taylor
wtaw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini were both winners at Wimbledon Friday afternoon, setting up a Men’s Finals showdown on Sunday. It will be the 30th grand slam finals appearance for Djokovic, who is gunning for his sixth title at the All England Club. The Serbian will also be looking for a 20th Grand Slam singles championship, which would tie him with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most ever by a men’s tennis player.

wtaw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon Finals#Men S Finals#The All England Club#Serbian#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisBozeman Daily Chronicle

Novak Djokovic posts he is in for Tokyo Olympics

Novak Djokovic is going to the Tokyo Olympics, keeping alive his chance for a “Golden Slam.”. Djokovic, 34, posted Thursday on Twitter that he had booked his flight and was proud to represent Serbia at the Olympics. After he won Wimbledon on Sunday for his record-tying 20th career Grand Slam title, Djokovic said he didn't know if he was going to play in Tokyo.
Tenniskshb.com

Novak Djokovic set to continue pursuit of calendar Golden Slam at Tokyo Olympics

Newly-minted 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic confirmed that he will participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games in a social media post on Thursday. "I am very proud to pack for Tokyo and join our national team in the fight for the brightest medals on the Olympic arenas," he wrote on Twitter. "For me, the game for Serbia has always been a special joy and motivation and I will do my best to make us all happy!"
TennisPosted by
IBTimes

Djokovic Says He Will Play Tokyo Olympics 'With Much Pride'

World number one Novak Djokovic said Thursday he will play at the Tokyo Olympics, giving him the opportunity to achieve the first calendar Golden Slam by a male player. "I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics," tweeted Djokovic in English. "With much...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'If Rafael Nadal was the youngest...', says American star

The absence of Roger Federer in the Olympic Games joins that of other great figures such as Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem or Roberto Bautista, among others, who also ruled out competing in these Games. Nor will other big names like Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios, Cristian Garín or Denis Shaovalov attend.
TennisWPTV

Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber out of Tokyo Olympics

Tennis players Victoria Azarenka and Angelique Kerber are the latest big names to opt out of the Tokyo Olympics, both announced on social media Thursday. The No. 14-ranked Azarenka won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in mixed doubles and took bronze in singles. "I have many amazing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy