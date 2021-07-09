Cancel
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo Took a Helicopter to the Ferrari Factory to Make a $2 Million Purchase

By Julie Rhoads
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wowing fans comes naturally to Cristiano Ronaldo. He joined Manchester United and the Premier League when he was only 18. Since then, he’s dazzled crowds with his agility and footwork. A highly marketable player, Ronaldo made millions through lucrative football deals and endorsements. He’s known for living an extravagant lifestyle, but one of his more recent purchases was over the top, even for Ronaldo.

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

