What George Fitzpatrick's Commitment Means For Ohio State's 2022 Recruiting Class
The need was definitely there. With the quarterback, wide receiver, running back and tight end position groups essentially locked up for the class of 2022, offensive line became the lone offensive need to fill for Ohio State. More specifically, OSU really needed to land a true tackle, as some of its other top linemen targets may be best suited to play on the interior when they reach the next level.www.elevenwarriors.com
Comments / 0