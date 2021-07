Stock exchange IEX has received approval from the SEC for a change to its retail trading program that it believes will provide better prices for retail investors. First launched in 2019, IEX's retail program was designed to bring more retail trades to exchanges. In the current system, large exchanges typically handle trading mainly for large institutional clients while market makers handle retail trading separately and typically off of exchanges, getting paid by retail brokers for order flow. Some experts believe that this bifurcation has resulted in worse pricing both for retail investors and for large institutions.