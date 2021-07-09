Cancel
For Pete's Sake - Episode 11 - AFC North Preview: Browns v. Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UKagy_0asQ8lNz00

Nicole Chatham (@Browns_Babe) and I discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers and neither of us have much faith in how good they can be in 2021. In fact, Nicole has even lower on them than I am and I've crushed them multiple times.

We start with the offense and the offensive line. The Steelers got old up front and had a number of coaches replaced, so the line will feature four new starters. Younger, but with a number of unknowns.

I actually think the Steelers plan for the interior offensive line makes sense. They bring in Trai Turner and have Kevin Dotson, who are the run mauling blockers the Steelers want their identity to be. I also like the signing of B.J. Finney, who was pretty solid with the Steelers at the start of his career and it helps them to get where they really want to go with Kendrick Greene, their third round draft pick.

Nicole disagrees with me and she provides great reasons for it, including the lack of playing experience and potential issues between the system they might want to employ with their personnel.

Their tackles are awful, though Nicole has more hope for Zach Banner than I do, whom I said is a couch.

Ben Roethlisberger and Najee Harris are additional points we talk about. We are both super skeptical that Roethlisberger will be good enough even if he's better than last year and while Nicole thinks Harris will struggle to find running room, I note the fact that it's really problematic that so much of their season seems to ride on the performance of a rookie.

I appreciate how good their skill players are, but I'm not sure the Steelers have done enough that makes defenses have to make any real meaningful adjustments to how they stopped them at the end of the season. Rush forward, get hands up and then tackle receivers on underneath routes.

Defensively, the defensive line may be outstanding, but the rest of their defense is full of question marks. Additionally, as Nicole notes, the Browns are the best possible matchup as they have such a strong offensive front coached by one of the best in the business in Bill Callahan.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is great, but the rest of their secondary is nothing but question marks including Joe Haden who may be ready to fall off the way the offensive line did last year.

Their linebackers will be better, though neither of us is sure how much difference that will make. If opponents can block them, they can move the ball and ultimately score points. We finish with our prediction for wins and Nicole ends up with more hope than I have.

