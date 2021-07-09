$10,000 Award Offered for the Most Pythons Removed Through Florida Python Challenge

MACOMB — How full is your invasive species radar? Mine is overwhelmed as we deal with the current group of Japanese beetles, emerald ash borer, bush honeysuckle, and so many more. Plus, in Illinois, we are girding for the impending arrival of the very destructive spotted lanternfly. Then a notification arrives the USDA has prohibited the import of boxwood, holly, and euonymus species from Canada to prevent the spread of the box tree moth (Cydalima perspectalis). I didn’t even look that one up to see what it does, but I bet it’s not good. Hopefully, they will nip it in the bud, so I won’t have to learn a new invasive species, but reports show infestations at three inspections sites in the US. Yikes!