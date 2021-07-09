$10,000 Award Offered for the Most Pythons Removed Through Florida Python Challenge
The goal of the Challenge is to increase awareness about invasive Burmese python and the harm they cause to Florida’s unique ecosystems. The Florida Python Challenge also serves to inspire people to get directly involved in conservation practices by removing the harmful invasive species. Burmese pythons can be found primarily in and around the Everglades where they eat native and often threatened or endangered birds as well as other mammals and reptiles. Each female Burmese python can lay dozens to 100 eggs at a time.news.wjct.org
Comments / 0