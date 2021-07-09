AUDIO: Mike Neumeyer – “Red Hot Blue”
Improvisational marimba artist Mike Neumeyer has another track out in his color series, this time titled for the 4th of July when the track was released. “Red Hot Blue” was created before Independence Day, but the name works for the new piece. While starting slow, the percussion picks up some traction as it moves, creating a peaceful, relaxing environment that plays between loud and soft tones. Neumeyer’s work can feel transformative, and this one definitely takes you to a different place in just the matter of a few minutes. Listen to “Red Hot Blue” below:breakingandentering.net
Comments / 0