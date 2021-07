Ian Silk, CEO of Australia’s largest superannuation fund, AustralianSuper, is planning to step down from his post after 15 years. Silk will be succeeded by Paul Schroder, AustralianSuper’s current chief risk officer. Silk said his replacement is well suited to lead the fund on its next phase, with its assets under management expected to grow from the current A$225 billion ($168 billion) to A$500 billion ($374 billion) in the next five years.