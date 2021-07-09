BVT awarded Shuttered Venue Grant

Bristol Valley Theater in Naples recently received a Shuttered Venue Operating Grant to support its return to live performances in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. BVT returned to live performance last month on a newly constructed outdoor stage in the theater's parking lot at 151 S. Main St. Its July repertory of Melinda' Lopez's “Mala” and “Dead Air” by Karin Bowersock will open July 14 and run through July 31. “Neat” and “’S Wonderful: An Evening with George Gershwin” will round out the summer on Aug. 18-Sept. 4.