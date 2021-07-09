8 Shows Like Good Witch You Should Watch Now That It's Ending
Sad news for all the good witches out there: Good Witch, which finally returned for its seventh season after a long hiatus, will end with its current seventh season. Hallmark's series about a mother-daughter witch duo living in a quirky small town has comforted us for years, and we're going to miss our magical catch-ups with Cassie (Catherine Bell) and Grace (Bailee Madison). The series finale will premiere on July 25, and if you're already trying to figure out what to watch next, you can always entertain yourself with more shows about witches, cute towns, and powerful women.www.tvguide.com
Comments / 0