Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

The Best Wrinkle Creams For Your Smoothest, Firmest, & Brightest Face

By Karina Hoshikawa
Refinery29
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile there are many benefits to aging (discounts at local businesses, a certain distinguished air, self-actualized wisdom, etc.), it's also totally understandable if you don't want your skin to look like it has. There's no shame in practicing a skincare routine that aims to maintain your complexion's youthful buoyancy for as long as possible — and, a solid place to start is with a good anti-wrinkle cream.

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrinkles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
MakeupRefinery29

The 5 Coolest Lip Color Trends To Try This Summer

One never needs an excuse to wear lip color, but if you can't lean all the way into it after well over a year of shielding your face in public, when can you? For a summer unlike any other, makeup artist Jezz Hill created five looks ranging from the avant-garde to the everyday wearable. Fittingly, Hill derived her inspiration from the world around us. "All of the looks have different colors and moods," she says, "but my main inspiration is always nature — flowers, skies, and nature."
Skin CareL.A. Weekly

12 Best CBD Lotions And Creams

Are you looking for a CBD lotion or cream that can help you with a variety of skincare issues? In today’s market, you can find CBD products for pain, moisturizing, nightly skin repair, rejuvenation and exfoliation, eczema, acne, and a whole host of other needs. Still, not all CBD brands are created equally, so we’ve researched a ton of different brands to present you with the 12 best CBD lotions and creams. No more searching for the best CBD cream in a saturated market. You can find the best right here!
Skin Carehumblemusings.com

How to Reduce Forehead Wrinkles

Did you know blue-light exposure has been associated with increased visibility of dark spots and premature aging? This has led to the development of products that protect skin against blue light. There are skin care products for almost everything these days! These modern products have become more effective and reliable.
Skin CarePosted by
GQMagazine

Adipeau’s Active Face Cream Will Give You the Best Skin of Your Life

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I can think of few compliments as flattering as “Your skin looks amazing!” The subtext goes beyond vanity: it's nice to know you're sleeping enough, drinking plenty of water, eating right—or, at least, that you look like you are. And while actually taking good care of yourself is the most important way to good skin, a targeted product or two also helps.
Skin Caremensjournal.com

MJ Picks: The 5 Best Anti-Chafe Creams And Solutions

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at [email protected].Sponsored content. Getting out of the house and into...
Skin CareTODAY.com

10 best collagen creams in 2021, according to experts

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. When it comes to...
Skin Carethezoereport.com

Saint Jane’s New Face Cream Is Designed To Make Your Skin Feel Petal-Soft

Finding the perfect summer moisturizer is often a tricky endeavor. It’s always important to keep your skin hydrated, of course, but anything too heavy can cause an unpleasant greasiness in the heat, often leading to breakouts or clogged pores. Not even those with ultra-dry skin are safe from the havoc that humidity wreaks. On the other end of the spectrum, “lightweight” moisturizers tend to be a gel consistency that sink into the skin too quickly, making it feel even drier than before — not to mention they’re prone to pilling under makeup. It’s a conundrum that many face each and every year.
ShoppingIn Style

Shoppers Say This Overnight Anti-Aging Cream Is "Sorcery" for Wrinkles and Pores

As someone who's been in the beauty industry for quite a few years now, I can distinctly remember the rise and fall of face masks, back before face coverings gave them competition for the name (simpler times). It was like a parabolic curve from high school pre-calc: What started as a trickle of goopy green formulas quickly escalated into a flood of masks claiming to do it all. For most, the results were short-term at best. Yet where they crawled, Youth to the People's Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask runs.
Skin CareReal Simple

How to Find Your Face Shape

If you found yourself randomly googling "how to find my face shape" or "what face shape do I have," then you've landed in the right place. Maybe you're just curious to know whether you've got a heart-shaped face or a square one, or maybe you're keen on figuring out why knowing your face shape even matters. To answer the latter question, it's not a monumental piece of information to learn about yourself, but it can help inform some of your style decisions moving forward.
ShoppingThrillist

This Smart, Slick-Looking Blender Creates the Smoothest Smoothies

We couldn’t resist trying this stunning blender developed by NutriBullet’s co-founder. But, is it worth it? We tested it for a month to find out. We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Skin CareWALA-TV FOX10

Feel Your Best with Plexaderm

Do you want to look and feel your best? You can order your trial pack of Plexaderm today! This special is just $14.95 and shipping is free. You can also take the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge! Our friends at Plexaderm want to help you look and feel your best with one simple step. Plexaderm is so effective! It is derived from shale clay, once it’s applied, it forms an invisible shield on your skin that pushes back puffiness and actually lifts up the crevasse where wrinkles form, giving your skin a smooth and beautiful look.
Skin Caretmj4.com

Minimize Fine Lines and Wrinkles!

We've been sharing the amazing results people get with Plexaderm for a few years. We've seen under-eye bags disappear, fine lines and wrinkles minimized, and more youthful faces emerge in just minutes. If you've been on the fence about trying Plexaderm for yourself, now is the time to give it a trial! Angie Bruse joins us to discuss a special 10 Minute Challenge and how you can try Plexaderm for yourself.
Beauty & Fashionkoreaproductpost.com

Best 10 Korean CC Creams For A Flawless Look

Korean skincare has elevated the beauty game to a whole new level. Its devotees understand how to make an enigma out of beauty, and no part of the world is unaware of it. CC cream is the newest trend in Korean beauty fashion and makeup. This cream, known as a complexion corrector, is gradually taking over the beauty market. With top Korean brands releasing the best CC creams with SPF, you won’t have to look any further. Here are the best ten Korean CC Creams to have in your bag.
Skin CareRefinery29

This Unlikely Beauty Hack Is Genius For Making Dark Skin Glow

When it comes to beauty trends, there isn’t much I wouldn’t be willing to try and along with many other women of colour I know, fake tan in particular has piqued my interest. Tanning has always seemed to be a routine exclusive to those with fair complexions, with mousses and lotions promising a bronzed, sun-kissed glow. Lately though, I've noticed fake tan slowly but surely making its way into Black women's body care rituals.
New York City, NYAllure

The Best Oil-Absorbing Shampoos for Greasy Hair

If you're no stranger to dealing with an oily scalp, you may be used to loading up on one too many dry shampoos as a solution. While these powder cleansers are a suitable temporary solution for sopping up excess oil and avoiding daily hair washing — you don't want to solely rely on them.
Hair CareRefinery29

5 Takes On Summer’s Hottest Hairstyle

If you note hairstyle inspiration in the world around you — the girl in front of you in the Zara-return line, or your co-worker who always looks chic in her teeny-tiny Zoom box — chances are better than not that you've spotted the hairstyle trend of the moment: the tight, center-parted bun. Some call it the "model-off-duty" look; others consider it more of a heat hack with the fringe benefits of having a style moment. Either way, we're breaking down exactly how to nail the look on every type of hair.
Skin CareWISH-TV

Beauty expert shares perfect products for skin care concerns

As we begin to get a little wiser about taking care of our skin, it’s important to think about choosing the products we use each day to target our actual skincare concerns and needs. Here are the top 3 product recommendations Brandie Price, on-camera image expert, has been making time...

Comments / 0

Community Policy