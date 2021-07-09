Cancel
Skyscraper-sized Sion player uses Cho’Gath ult to win League’s new Ultimate Spellbook game mode

By Michael Kelly
dotesports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA League of Legends player recently turned into a completely unstoppable force in the new Ultimate Spellbook game mode. Ultimate Spellbook, the newest game mode added to League, allows players to replace one of their summoner spells with another champion’s ultimate. The possibilities are practically endless and some of them are unequivocally devastating. One League player managed to use the tankiness of Sion and the added bonus hit points from Cho’Gath’s ultimate, Feast (R), to help pull off a game-winning play.

