Skyscraper-sized Sion player uses Cho’Gath ult to win League’s new Ultimate Spellbook game mode

Can you hunt down your friends or will you PVE alone?. Deathloop, the timed PS5 exclusive, has surprised many with how stylish and original it is. With a focus on a time loop and escaping a puzzle-filled world, there appears to be tonnes of replayability in it. With all this being said, you might wonder "Is Deathloop Multiplayer?" To put it simply, yes but maybe not in the way you're expecting.