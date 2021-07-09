Cancel
It's Showtime: Holtzclaw Commits to Huskies as Edge Rusher

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yWF4P_0asQ7MPJ00

As far as football nicknames go, the betters ones in the game have been Sweetness, Broadway Joe, Mean Joe and Primetime.

The University of Washington football team just gained a commitment from the self-christened Lance "Showtime" Holtzclaw, a 6-foot-4, 207-pound edge rusher from Desert Ridge High School in Mesa, Arizona.

Maybe they should call him the Desert Flower.

Or the new Rain Man.

For sure, people will call him blazing fast for a guy up front.

Holtzclaw will give the Huskies a considerable speed boost coming off the corner when he arrives a year from now. At Desert Ridge, he plays wide receiver when he's not tackling people and knocking down passes.

Yet he's also extremely personable as one might expect with a player who comes equipped with his own catchy identifier. It was all him in creating this gridiron identity.

"It's a name I came up with in the sixth grade and I eventually grew into it," Holtzclaw explained. "I liked being in front of the camera. And when I show out, it's showtime."

A 3-star player in the class of 2022, Holtzclaw picked the Huskies over Boston College, Boise State, Colorado, Oregon State and Vanderbilt. He took his official visit to the UW two weeks ago.

His lack of ready made bulk might have limited some of his options, but the Huskies were enamored with his speed, figuring they can bulk him up.

His announcement had plenty of interested observers, including Texas running back and fellow UW commit Emeka Megwa.

