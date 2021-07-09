SeaTac City Hall has reopened

SeaTac City Hall reopened on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, and will operate from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

With the state and King County’s reopening, the City of SeaTac is following similar guidance for service inside City Hall.

In accordance with guidance from the Governor’s Office and Labor & Industries, anyone doing business inside of City Hall who is vaccinated does not have to wear a mask, with the exception of Municipal Court. Anyone conducting business with Municipal Court will need to be masked.

Anyone inside SeaTac City Hall who is unvaccinated should wear a mask and practice social distancing to protect themselves and SeaTac employees.

This also means that City employees who are vaccinated will not wear masks while those who are unvaccinated will continue practicing social distancing and mask wearing.

One change for visitors to City Hall is improved customer service on the first floor. During the pandemic the City built a brand new first floor reception desk which will be staffed by a City Hall Ambassador. This ambassador will direct people to where they need to go, check people in and issue Visitor Badges.

In order to more efficiently serve customers, the Permit Center will be changing its hours and operations which include:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments will be required to submit plan review Land Use and Permit applications. Contact the Permit Center at 206-973-4750 to schedule an appointment. Appointments can usually be scheduled for the same day or the next business day.

Walk-ins will be allowed for general questions or inquires and Over-the-Counter permit issuance (electrical, plumbing or mechanical).

Walk-in service is limited to approximately 15 minutes per customer.

SeaTac police will resume fingerprinting services for SeaTac residents only and restart issuing Concealed Pistol Licenses.

Lastly, the City Finance Department will no longer accept cash. Anyone needing to make payments to the City must use checks, credit cards, cashier’s checks or money orders.

“The City is excited to welcome our community members back to City Hall,” the city said.