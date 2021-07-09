Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seatac, WA

SeaTac City Hall has reopened

Posted by 
SeaTac Blog
SeaTac Blog
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ce95_0asQ7FEE00

SeaTac City Hall reopened on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, and will operate from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

With the state and King County’s reopening, the City of SeaTac is following similar guidance for service inside City Hall.

In accordance with guidance from the Governor’s Office and Labor & Industries, anyone doing business inside of City Hall who is vaccinated does not have to wear a mask, with the exception of Municipal Court. Anyone conducting business with Municipal Court will need to be masked.

Anyone inside SeaTac City Hall who is unvaccinated should wear a mask and practice social distancing to protect themselves and SeaTac employees.

This also means that City employees who are vaccinated will not wear masks while those who are unvaccinated will continue practicing social distancing and mask wearing.

One change for visitors to City Hall is improved customer service on the first floor. During the pandemic the City built a brand new first floor reception desk which will be staffed by a City Hall Ambassador. This ambassador will direct people to where they need to go, check people in and issue Visitor Badges.

In order to more efficiently serve customers, the Permit Center will be changing its hours and operations which include:

  • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Appointments will be required to submit plan review Land Use and Permit applications. Contact the Permit Center at 206-973-4750 to schedule an appointment. Appointments can usually be scheduled for the same day or the next business day.
  • Walk-ins will be allowed for general questions or inquires and Over-the-Counter permit issuance (electrical, plumbing or mechanical).
  • Walk-in service is limited to approximately 15 minutes per customer.
  • SeaTac police will resume fingerprinting services for SeaTac residents only and restart issuing Concealed Pistol Licenses.
  • Lastly, the City Finance Department will no longer accept cash. Anyone needing to make payments to the City must use checks, credit cards, cashier’s checks or money orders.

“The City is excited to welcome our community members back to City Hall,” the city said.

Comments / 0

SeaTac Blog

SeaTac Blog

166
Followers
326
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for SeaTac, WA

 https://seatacblog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Government
City
Seatac, WA
Local
Washington Government
Seatac, WA
Government
County
King County, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seatac City Hall#Municipal Court#City Hall Ambassador#Visitor Badges#Land Use And Permit#Contact The Permit Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden says platforms like Facebook are 'killing people' with Covid misinformation

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Friday social media platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with misinformation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic as the White House ramps up its rhetoric around false information on social media regarding the pandemic. "They're killing people -- I mean they're really, look, the only pandemic...
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

First case of Covid-19 reported at Tokyo Olympic village

Tokyo — A person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organizers said on Saturday, in the first such case that adds to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy