GBI searching for missing 13-year-old girl

COCHRAN, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for a 13-year-old girl who vanished from middle Georgia.

Officials said Nastasha Brown was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday at her home on Violet Street in Cochran. Cochran is about 45 minutes south of Macon in Bleckley County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said she told family she was going on a walk and she hasn’t been seen since. She is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 102 pounds. She has long black and maroon hair.

Who is Bryan Rhoden, the suspect accused in a triple murder at a Cobb County country club?

The GBI said she was wearing a long red or dark orange shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone that has information regarding Nastasha or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Cochran Police Department at (478) 934-4282 or the GBI Eastman Field Office at 478-374-6988.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

©2021 Cox Media Group