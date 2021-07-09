Prepare for Delays Along I-55 through Will County

The Illinois Department of Transportation will begin work on northbound I-55 on Sunday, July 11th, reducing it two lanes for four miles. The left lane of the northbound I-55 corridor between U.S. 30 and Route 126 in Plainfield and Joliet will be closed for pavement patching and bridge repairs. The improvements are part of several planned along I-55 in the next two years to rehabilitate a critical travel and freight corridor for Will county and the entire state as part of Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program.