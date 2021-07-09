Scoutlook: Holtzclaw Brings a Speedy Edge Rusher to Huskies

The Washington Huskies have received a commitment from Lance Holtzclaw, hoping the Arizona outside linebacker is as good as advertised. As he promotes himself.

He refers to himself, on social media and elsewhere, as "Showtime."

Holtzclaw from Desert Ridge High School in Mesa chose Washington over Boise State, Vanderbilt, and Boston College, among others. It's uncommon to see the Huskies compete with Boston College for a commitment, but Holtzclaw lived in Boston until Christmas 2018.

Size: At 6-foot-4 and 207 pounds, Holtzclaw has ideal size for an outside pass rusher. He's currently on the lighter end, but has a frame that can handle a lot more size.

Speed: With the speed to play wide receiver, Holtzclaw is faster than many pass- rushing prospects in this recruiting cycle. He's too quick for tackles to handle and can outrun pulling guards. Because of his speed, he's never out of a play and can make it difficult for an offense on long-developing plays.

Strength: Pass-rushing prospects often use the bull rush to overpower O-linemen, but at this point in Holtzcraw's development he uses other methods to get into the backfield. He keeps linemen at an arm's length and uses quick hands to disengage and make the tackle.

Footwork: The Bostonian blends speed and explosive small steps, which make him difficult for opposing blockers to stop. He has a first step as quick as anyone out there at the high-school level. His fluid hips make his lateral movements explosive. He is balanced and can drop into coverage effectively.

Football IQ: Holtzclaw exhibits an understanding of his position by the way he sets up offensive linemen. He's comfortable using many different moves to get into the backfield. His experience playing at the safety position makes him able to drop into coverage.

Scoutlook: Just as likely to scoop and score as he is to pull off a pick-six, Lance Holtzclaw has the foundation to become a difference-maker for the Huskies. His most impressive attribute is his feet — he's one of the faster players at the position. What sets him apart is his ability to sink his hips and quickly change direction. It's Showtime.

Husky Comparison: Joe Mathis