Peloton works for bigger folks, too—here's my proof

I'm a big guy who enjoys fitness but I don't love gyms. So when I discovered Peloton, it was a revelation. Most people consider 2020 the year of the Peloton bike, but for me, Peloton's year was 2014. As an early adopter of ClassPass, I made it my mission to try out as many indoor cycling studios in New York City as I could. While I appreciated aspects of a couple of the better-established names, Peloton was where I soon felt happiest. The brand was not yet the at-home fitness behemoth it would become, but I became a fan of the bike, the instructors, the studio staff, and the palpable energy coming off the riders in the room.