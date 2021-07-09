Cancel
Misha Green Signs Overall Multi-Year Deal With Apple TV+ After HBO Killed Season 2 Of ‘Lovecraft Country’

By Christopher Marc
theplaylist.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the popularity and high quality of Misha Green’s series adaptation of the Matt Ruff novel, it wasn’t enough to save genre mash-up “Lovecraft Country” from being canceled by HBO, and the news officially hit last week. The end of the show wasn’t mutual, as the showrunner took to Twitter to post her ideas for a Season 2 that didn’t get picked by the cable network. Giving the impression that she was fully prepared to move on with more seasons, but that won’t be happening at HBO.

