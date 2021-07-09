Impact Statement: Huskies Will Need to Put Some Weight on Holtzclaw

New University of Washington edge-rusher commit Lance Holtzclaw has plenty of speed, but he needs weight. The Huskies need to fatten this racehorse. He's more than agreeable to that.

Listed on many sites at 200 pounds, Holtzclaw recently shared how he's up to 207 pounds with a strident goal of being heavier by the time his senior season at Desert Ridge High School in Mesa begins.

"I hope to be at 215 to 220 by fall," he said.

Still raw, Holtzclaw can get into an offensive backfield in a hurry with his pure speed.

Husky Maven analyst Trevor Mueller said Holtzclaw's pressing need will be to add weight and not lose any of his swiftness.

"When he's faced with more athletic tackles in college, adding weight that compliments his speed will be important," Mueller said. "It will keep him on the field beyond just passing downs."

Holtzclaw's speed and ability to change direction remind of three recent Huskies —Josh Shirley, Travis Feeney and Joe Mathis. Shirley weighed 230, Feeney 240 and Mathis 250. They ranged between 6-foot-1 and 6-4, and each spent time in the NFL, even if briefly.

Mueller stopped short of comparing Holtzclaw to All-American Hau'oli Kikaha, the best edge rusher the Huskies have had over the past decade, though the UW sack king was 6-foot-3 and 246 pounds.

Here's a look at the Huskies' depth at the outside linebacker/rush end position:

Sr. Ryan Bowman, 6-foot-1, 280 pounds

Jr. Jeremiah Martin, 6-3, 265

So. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, 6-4, 280

Fr. Sav'ell Smalls, 6-3, 255

Fr. Cooper McDonald, 6-3, 245

Fr. Carson Bruener, 6-2, 220

Fr. Maurice Heims, 6-6, 245

Fr. Bralen Trice, 6-4, 255

With Holtzclaw putting in the work to add 7 pounds with a goal of 13 more pounds, he has demonstrated the needed work ethic to add the necessary bulk to be successful at the collegiate level.

Once Washington strength and conditioning coordinator Tim Socha gets to work on him, at crafting a weight-training regimen for him, the Arizona recruit will begin to scratch at reaching his true ceiling.

Socha has an example he can show Holtzclaw: sophomore Zion Tupuola-Fetui, an All-American candidate at outside linebacker until he was injured in spring football, rupturing an Achilles.

"The way that ZTF burst onto the scene last season, after adding 30 pounds from the time he stepped onto campus, is the roadmap for Holtzclaw's success," Mueller said. "The ability to take on long-levered, athletic offensive tackles takes more than just speed."