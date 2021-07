Richard Sherman said early this offseason he expected to wait until after the draft to find a new NFL home. Two months have passed, and the former All-Pro cornerback is still without a team for the 2021 campaign. But that doesn't mean there isn't a lurking market for the longtime Seahawks and recent 49ers starter. According to ESPN's Mike Triplett, the Saints are among potential landing spots for the veteran defensive back, who has "multiple suitors" with training camp around the corner.