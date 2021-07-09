Firecracker PR Named as Top 2021 B2B Provider in California by Clutch

By participating in the round, these key media and finance companies demonstrate a strategic commitment to modernizing rights management tools. Verifi Media, a global leader in modern media rights data management services, has successfully completed its latest funding round, raising $4 million from a group of strategic investors. The round was anchored by world-leading full-service B2B music distributor FUGA; global music, film, and TV rights company Fintage House; and QVT Family Office Fund LP. The funding round marks an important new milestone for Verifi. By participating in the round, these key media and finance companies demonstrate a strategic commitment to modernizing rights management tools, while jointly developing key modernized services to allow efficient data sharing across rights owners and users.