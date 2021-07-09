Cancel
Firecracker PR Named as Top 2021 B2B Provider in California by Clutch

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading technology public relations agency continues strong global growth and expansion. Firecracker PR was named as a Top 2021 B2B Provider in California by Clutch, marking another consecutive year of the agency receiving recognition from the leading ratings and reviews site. The public relations agency was previously awarded as a top PR Firm 2021, Top Corporation Reputation PR Firm 2020 and a top global Advertising & Marketing Agency 2020. The achievements cap off a year of strong revenue growth as the agency continues to add to its impressive client roster.

