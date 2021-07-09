Cancel
Dataminr Acquires WatchKeeper, A Real-time Data Geovisualization Platform for Corporate Enterprises

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company will integrate WatchKeeper’s platform into Dataminr Pulse for Corporate Enterprises to further accelerate the growth of its corporate business line, which has doubled in revenue growth 3 years in a row. Dataminr, the leading real-time information discovery platform, today announced the acquisition of WatchKeeper, an innovative real-time data...

