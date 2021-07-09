SurveyVitals Unveils New Question Bank Feature
Healthcare organizations to better understand the patient journey with individualized survey experiences and targeted audience filtering. SurveyVitals, Inc., a patient experience analytics platform, today announced the release of its groundbreaking, enhanced patient experience survey tool, Question Bank. Designed to help healthcare organizations identify and act on improvement opportunities like never before, Question Bank equips users with the ability to create and deliver custom questions to target audiences in real-time. Filters such as procedure type, patient demographics, number of days post-encounter, and more can be used to curate individualized survey experiences unique to specific patient groups or practice types.martechseries.com
