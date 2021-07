Has anyone had a busier year than Taylor Swift? Not only did the superstar release two new albums in 2020 -- folklore and evermore, she began re-recording her old albums after losing ownership of her master cuts that she had recorded with her former label, Big Machine Records. She's already released Fearless (Taylor's Version) this year, which included numerous previously unheard tracks that were brought out from the "vault," and she's not stopping there. Swift has announced that she's now in the process of re-recording her 2012 album, Red (Taylor's Version), and it will include a whopping 30 songs.