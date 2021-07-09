MRI On Torrey Craig’s Knee Reveals No Structural Damage

Torrey Craig played in last season’s Western Conference finals with the Nuggets, and less than a year later was helping the Suns eliminate them from the playoffs. Now, after a brief stint with the Bucks, he’s going against another of his former teams. “Even though I played in Denver longer, I was still with Milwaukee for a short amount of time. So any advice or tips I can give on any of the scouting reports of the guys or the sets they run, I’m going to try to help out in any way I can,” Craig said on Sunday.