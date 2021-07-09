MRI On Torrey Craig’s Knee Reveals No Structural Damage
Suns forward Torrey Craig exited Game 2 of the NBA Finals in the third quarter on Thursday due to a right knee contusion and didn’t return, as Dave McMenamin of ESPN writes. While the Suns didn’t provide an official update on Craig’s status after Thursday’s game, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the 30-year-old underwent an MRI on his right knee today. According to Wojnarowski, that MRI revealed no structural damage to the knee, so Craig is being considered day-to-day for now.www.hoopsrumors.com
