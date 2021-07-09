Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

MRI On Torrey Craig’s Knee Reveals No Structural Damage

By Luke Adams
hoopsrumors.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuns forward Torrey Craig exited Game 2 of the NBA Finals in the third quarter on Thursday due to a right knee contusion and didn’t return, as Dave McMenamin of ESPN writes. While the Suns didn’t provide an official update on Craig’s status after Thursday’s game, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the 30-year-old underwent an MRI on his right knee today. According to Wojnarowski, that MRI revealed no structural damage to the knee, so Craig is being considered day-to-day for now.

www.hoopsrumors.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Torrey Craig
Person
Abdel Nader
Person
Frank Kaminsky
Person
Cameron Johnson
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mri#Mri#Suns#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBADeadspin

Win or lose, Torrey Craig can get a ring

Torrey Craig is in a rare win-win situation. The versatile wingman is going to win an NBA championship ring — no matter what happens in this year’s NBA Finals. Craig is in one of those rare predicaments in professional sports where he ended up on two good teams in the same season.
NBAWLTX.com

Suns take 2-0 lead, Torrey Craig leaves with knee injury

PHOENIX, Arizona — PHOENIX (AP) - The Phoenix Suns have never been closer to an NBA title. Devin Booker scored 31 points, Chris Paul had 23 and the Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-108 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead. The Suns surged ahead late in the first...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Torrey Craig willing to give Suns advice on his former team

Torrey Craig played in last season’s Western Conference finals with the Nuggets, and less than a year later was helping the Suns eliminate them from the playoffs. Now, after a brief stint with the Bucks, he’s going against another of his former teams. “Even though I played in Denver longer, I was still with Milwaukee for a short amount of time. So any advice or tips I can give on any of the scouting reports of the guys or the sets they run, I’m going to try to help out in any way I can,” Craig said on Sunday.
NBAPosted by
WDBO

Suns forward Torrey Craig available to play in Game 3

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Phoenix Suns reserve forward Torrey Craig was available to play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night after injuring his right knee in Game 2. Craig hurt his knee during a collision with driving former teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo in the third quarter of Phoenix's 118-108 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday night. The Suns lead the series 2-0.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Torrey Craig Probable For Game 3

Suns reserve swingman Torrey Craig, who exited Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Bucks with a right knee contusion, has been listed as probable for Game 3 tonight, tweets Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (via Twitter) that Craig intends to play in this...
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

Status of Suns' Torrey Craig (knee) to be firmed up Sunday

The status of Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig for Game 3 of the NBA Finals will be firmed up Sunday, according to coach Monty Williams. Craig injured his right knee during Thursday night's Game 2, and Williams said the 30-year-old passed all the medical examinations. "All of that came back...
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Torrey Craig: Won't return Thursday

Craig won't return to Thursday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals due to a right knee contusion, Gerald Bourquet of FanSided.com reports. Craig took a charge against a bowling Giannis Antetokounmpo late in the third quarter and needed help getting up. Nevertheless, the Suns have officially ruled him out for Game 2. The guard will likely be deemed questionable heading into Sunday's Game 3. Craig drained two threes prior to exiting against the Bucks.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Torrey Craig: MRI comes back clean

Craig (knee) is day-to-day after an MRI on his right knee revealed no structural damage, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Craig sustained the injury while taking a charge on Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and his status for Game 3 is uncertain. If the 6-foot-7 forward is unable to go, the Suns will likely insert Abdel Nader into their small lineups, as they are already without Dario Saric (knee). During the playoffs, the 30-year-old is averaging 4.3 points and 3.2 rebounds and shooting 45.2 percent from three.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Torrey Craig suffers right knee injury

Malika Andrews: After Torrey Craig had to be helped back to the locker room with an apparent leg injury, Suns coach Monty Williams told me: “Torrey is a tough dude. If he lays down like that, he’s hurting pretty bad.” Williams added Abdel Nader may need to play if Craig is unable to return.
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

Report: Suns' Torrey Craig to play Game 3 of NBA Finals

Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig is listed as probable for Sunday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the host Milwaukee Bucks, and ESPN reported Craig plans to "give it a go" and play. Craig, 30, left Game 2 with a knee injury, but his MRI exam came back showing...
NBARock Hill Herald

Torrey Craig is guaranteed an NBA title ring. His small SC hometown is watching

It might not surprise you that most of the conversations Kelton Talford has had with his Pops while watching this year’s NBA Finals have been about one player in particular. “They’re mostly about Torrey,” Talford said, a bit of pride shining through in his voice in a phone conversation last week.
NBAoklahoman.com

NBA finals prop bets: Phoenix Suns Torrey Craig props for 7/17/2021

Saturday's NBA Finals slate features the Phoenix Suns and plenty of betting action, including lines for Torrey Craig prop bets. Craig's points prop bet over/under is set at 3.5 points for Saturday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Craig has averaged 5.1 points so far this year while shooting 47.0% from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy