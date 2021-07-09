Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Embrace blueberry season with these 10 dessert recipes

By Natalie Williams
Bangor Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was originally published in 2018. With peak blueberry-picking season around the corner, Mainers’ kitchens are about to be full of these little gems. Although blueberries are perfect freshly picked, why not add them to sweet treats as well. The way we see it, blueberries make everything better. Whether you pick ‘em yourself, head to the local farmers market or grab a frozen bag from your stocked freezer supply, one of these 10 recipes is sure to hit the spot.

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Blueberries#Blueberry#Gems#Food Drink#Mainers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Simplemost

This Blueberry Cobbler Dump Cake Recipe Is So Easy To Make

Nothing can compare to a homemade dessert. But during the summer, the idea of spending a lot of time in the kitchen doesn’t exactly sound appealing, so easy desserts with simple ingredients are the way to go. And if a recipe can add some fresh fruit that is in season, then the dessert is a home run.
Recipescountryliving.com

Tuna Noodle Casserole

Tuna noodle casserole is perfect for nights when you don't want to go shopping or spend money on takeout. Made mostly with pantry ingredients, it's easy to keep everything you need to make it on hand. Lots of recipes recommend making a fresh sauce with cream and mushrooms, but here, we're sticking with cans of condensed mushroom soup. The point of this meal is that it is both delicious and easy. And we're keeping it that way!
Recipesoc-breeze.com

Sunday Recipe: No-bake dessert is ideal for warm weather entertaining

Backyard barbecues beckon and poolside entertaining reigns supreme every summer. After guests have had their fill of fire-licked grilled burgers, hot dogs and chicken, a refreshing dessert that won’t have summertime hosts sweating preparation can make for the perfect culinary capper. “Banana Pudding Cheesecake Bars” marry tangy cream cheese with...
Recipesrecipes.net

Oatmeal Pecan Pie Recipe

For a healthy pecan pie, try this oatmeal-added recipe. This dish is delicious and yet easy enough, even for complete baking beginners. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In a large bowl combine pecans, beaten eggs, and next 7 ingredients. Stir until well combined. Pour filling into crust. Bake for...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

What a chef eats at a restaurant: MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo shares his MASSIVE order - including eight entrée dishes, three types of pastas, roast chicken and dessert

MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo has offered a look at what he typically eats at a restaurant - including three types of pastas, roast chicken, schnitzels, eight entrée dishes and dessert. The celebrity chef shared a now-viral TikTok video showing off his epic lunch order, along with a cheeky caption:...
Venango County, PAexplore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry-Rhubarb Cream Dessert

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry-Rhubarb Cream Dessert – Sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. If you like strawberry-rhubarb pie, you will love this awesome dessert!. Ingredients. 2 cups all-purpose flour. 1 cup chopped pecans. 1 cup butter, melted. 1/4 cup sugar. Topping:. 1 cup packed brown sugar. 3...
RecipesBon Appétit

Blueberry-Saffron Tea Cake

This dead-simple blueberry tea cake features a pop of saffron for an aromatic cake with a lovely yellow crumb. Expert baker and recipe developer Samantha Seneviratne recommends trying a slice for breakfast, topped with a dollop of yogurt or sour cream sweetened with a little sugar. All products featured on...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Celebratory Patriotic Cookie Desserts

The Insomnia Cookies Firecracker Lil’ Dippers are a new offering from the brand that's arriving just in time for the Fourth of July to provide patrons with a tasty, themed way to celebrate. The cookies come in the form of the brand's Red Velvet Mini cookies that are paired with blue sprinkles that give the treats a red, white and blue-themed look. The cookies come served with your choice of dip including either Buttercream Icing, Cream Cheese Icing or Chocolate Cookie Butter.
Recipesalexandra's kitchen

Recipes for July Fourth Weekend: Salads, Sides, Desserts & More

Last Friday, I attended my first real “event” since the lockdown. It was my daughter’s end-of-year soccer party, held in the backyard of her coach’s house. Guests were instructed to bring the sides, and so I made a summery quinoa salad — essentially the “stuffing” of these stuffed peppers. It...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Dairy-Free Dessert Pots

Over the Spoon makes decadent dairy-free dessert pots that aim to share "the benefits of a next generation lifestyle accessible to everyone, without compromise," according to Tim Wild, Managing Director, Over The Spoon. The free-from desserts are not just appealing to those with specific dietary needs, as the full-flavor products are indulgent enough to appeal to anyone with a sweet tooth.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Easy Apple Dessert Pizza Recipe

There's always the right time and place for an elaborate cake or some sort of ridiculously delicious pastry with an incredible number of layers. Beautiful, intricate desserts are certainly always welcome as far as we're concerned. But what about when you want a dessert that's just quick, simple, and fun? This easy apple dessert pizza is sure to fit the bill. Plus, it's very delicious and looks like it was bought fresh from a bakery (so you get a touch of fanciness, too).
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

Chef John's Blueberry Bread Pudding Is the Foolproof Dessert That Amazes

Everyone, including people who claim not to be able to cook, need to have at least one crowd-pleasing, foolproof, go-to, homey dessert in their repertoire, and this amazing blueberry bread pudding recipe is just the thing. Sure, you could just keep serving ice cream and store-bought cake, but this is so easy, and will work with any seasonal fruit, why not shock your guests with something homemade?
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Grilled pineapple is a refreshing dessert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grilled Pineapple with Honeyed Yogurt and Caramelized Pistachios. Serves 6-8 , 1 pineapple, peeled, cored and cut into long pieces. 1/4 tsp finely grated fresh hot pepper (optional), 3 tbsp finely chopped fresh mint. Sauce. 1/2 cup Greek yogurt or labne, 2 tsp honey or organic powdered...
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Easy Watermelon Pizza Recipe: Celebrate Summer With This Healthy Watermelon Pizza Appetizer Or Dessert Recipe

Fruit is always a healthy choice, but in the summer, the refreshing factor hits an all-time high. Kids love foods presented in a different way, and watermelon is a winner. Not only is it a great way to keep everyone hydrated, it's also naturally sweet (with no added sugar). The next time they ask for a snack, serve them this fun and simple watermelon pizza. This easy watermelon pizza recipe is also a perfect appetizer or dessert for a summer get-together.
Le Claire, IAKWQC

Adding a little ‘fluff’ for dessert

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Chef Kate is back to show us another simple dessert created with Mississippi River Distilling Company’s Very Berry Raspberry Liqueur, cream cheese, and a little bit of sugar!. Fluff recipe:. Whip whipping cream with a little bit of sugar, soften cream cheese to room temperature, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy