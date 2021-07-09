Embrace blueberry season with these 10 dessert recipes

There's always the right time and place for an elaborate cake or some sort of ridiculously delicious pastry with an incredible number of layers. Beautiful, intricate desserts are certainly always welcome as far as we're concerned. But what about when you want a dessert that's just quick, simple, and fun? This easy apple dessert pizza is sure to fit the bill. Plus, it's very delicious and looks like it was bought fresh from a bakery (so you get a touch of fanciness, too).