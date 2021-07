After retaining his NXT Championship against Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross attacked Samoa Joe in the main event angle of last night's NXT. Joe was the special guest referee for the Kross vs. Gargano NXT Championship match. Tasked with keeping order in the match, Joe had to stop Kross from breaking the rules multiple times. When Kross refused to let go of the Kross Jacket as Gargano got to the ropes during the match, Joe had to pull Kross off Gargano. Joe and Kross then went face-to-face.