Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Biden Nominates LA Mayor Eric Garcetti for India Ambassador

By Eric Leonard
nbcboston.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has been selected to serve as U.S. Ambassador to India, the mayor's office and White House said Friday in confirming the long-rumored decision. NBCLA reported in May that Garcetti, Los Angeles mayor since 2013, was in talks with the Biden administration about the position. Garcetti...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Eric Garcetti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Mayor#Nbcla#Transportation#Cabinet#The White House#The U S Navy Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
News Break
Homeless
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden to tap former ambassador to France as his ambassador to the UK after lengthy search

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will name Jane Hartley as his ambassador to the United Kingdom after a lengthy search, a person familiar with the decision told CNN. Hartley, the former US ambassador to France, has not been officially named as Biden's choice for ambassador to the Court of St. James, but the decision has been made internally, the source said. Biden has spent months searching for a candidate to fill the prestigious role, a process that has been the subject of considerable discussion on both sides of the Atlantic.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden’s migration adviser leaves White House role

CNN — President Joe Biden’s senior adviser for migration, Amy Pope, is leaving her position, according to the White House. Friday was Pope’s last day working for the White House. Pope’s appointment to the White House role was temporary. In March, she was nominated to be the International Organization for...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden selects Jane Hartley as ambassador to U.K.

President Biden will nominate Jane Hartley, a former ambassador to France, to serve as ambassador to Britain, according to two people with knowledge of the decision. The ambassadorship to the Court of St. James’s, along with the one to Paris, is considered among the most prestigious postings for an American president to fill. Of the two plum spots — each with a lovely mansion in the heart of two of Europe’s great cities —, the London position is usually considered the more consequential job because of the close diplomatic, military and historical relationship between the United States and Britain.
POTUSNew York Post

Cuba will face ‘horrific bloodbath’ if Biden doesn’t act: Sen. Rubio

Sen. Marco Rubio warned Wednesday that Cuba could face a “horrific bloodbath” if President Biden doesn’t respond to widespread protests on the Communist island — as Cuban officials confirm at least one person was killed so far in the unrest. Rubio, a Florida Republican of Cuban descent, also slammed Twitter...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

GOP Senate candidate Sam Brown vows to challenge Big Tech, calls critical race theory an 'insult' to America

Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown is hoping to challenge the Washington political class as a Republican Senate candidate in Nevada with his newly launched campaign. "I decided to run for U.S. Senate because the American people need a champion who will lead and serve them based off of shared values," Brown told Fox News during a phone interview. "We have had a political class that has neglected America's interests and values in exchange for political talking points and special interests groups. It's time for Americans to be represented by leaders who care about them and will, you know, address the issues that Americans are dealing with."
Posted by
Thomas Smith

Are Covid-19 Mask Mandates and Lockdowns Coming Back to the Bay Area?

Just when you thought it was safe to go out without a mask during the Covid-19 pandemic in the San Francisco Bay Area, something major changed in the state’s pattern of Covid-19 infections. That something is the Delta Variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus which currently accounts for an increasing proportion of cases in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy