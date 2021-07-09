Twelve Foot Ninja unleash new song “Start the Fire”

Following some top-notch teasing, Trivium have just shared a killer new single, In The Court Of The Dragon, and epic accompanying short film. Of the track, bassist Paolo Gregoletto explains: ​“We started putting together the riffs for what would become In The Court Of The Dragon last year with no touring on the horizon. We decided to use the uncertainty to our advantage and to create without any of the limitations and commitments that would normally be eating away at our time in the jam room.