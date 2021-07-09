Cancel
Twelve Foot Ninja unleash new song “Start the Fire”

By Mark Zapata
metalinsider.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Start the Fire” is the second song to be released by Twelve Foot Ninja from their upcoming album due out soon. More information is likely due next week as the band says it has the “biggest announcement in NINJA history!”. Guitarist Stevic Mackay comments:. “’Start The Fire’ drew lyrical inspiration...

metalinsider.net

