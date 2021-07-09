Which Tech Warranties Are Worth the Money?

Whether it's AppleCare or an extended warranty from Amazon, think carefully before you spend the money on an extended warranty for tech purchases. Our lives are increasingly filled with high-tech gadgets and tools—from smartphones and laptops to smart televisions and tablets, to name a few. And nearly every time you plunk down money for one of these flashy items, there's an opportunity to buy an extended warranty. For many of us, that's when the internal dialogue begins: Should I purchase the warranty? Is it worth it? Is it a waste of money? Am I being foolish purchasing it? Worse yet, am I being foolish not purchasing it?