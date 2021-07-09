Cancel
Laramie County, WY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Laramie by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Laramie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR WESTERN KIMBALL AND EAST CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTIES At 238 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pine Bluffs, or 15 miles west of Kimball, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. Quarter sized hail was reported in Pine Bluffs with this storm. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pine Bluffs, Oliver Campground, Oliver Reservoir and Bushnell. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 398 and 402. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 19. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

