“Researching Your Pennsylvania Heritage” is the focus of an Augusta Genealogical Society virtual symposium. The symposium will take place on August 7 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Elissa Scalise Powell, a certified genealogist and a nationally known speaker, will give four lectures: “Problems and Pitfalls of Reasonably Shallow Research,” “Primer to Pennsylvania Research,” “How did my Pennsylvania Ancestor Get There?” and “Sailing into the Sunset: Tips for Finding Your Ancestors on Passenger Lists.”