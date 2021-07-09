Flood Advisory issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 16:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 09:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 336 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have already fallen today. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Harlingen, Rio Hondo, Brownsville, Lozano, San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy, Downs Elementary School, Rio Hondo High School, Miller Jordan Middle School, Rio Hondo City Hall, Rio Hondo Junior High School, San Benito Library, San Benito City Hall, Rio Hondo Elementary School, Library Memorial Middle School, Valley International Airport, Resaca Middle School, Los Cuates, Indian Lake, Villa Del Sol and Korngay Private Airport. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.