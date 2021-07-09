Hazardous materials response closes Interstate 78 East in Lehigh County (UPDATE)

Restaurants struggling to recover from the financial blow dealt by COVID-19 certainly don’t need the kind of local government ineptitude that forced Bolete to pivot on its service plans this month. The restaurant, a James Beard Award nominee and one of the Lehigh Valley’s most-treasured fine dining establishments, closed its ingenious “shed village” in response to an order by the Salisbury Township Planning and Zoning Department. Zoning officer Kerry Rabold told the restaurant the sheds, which allowed diners to more safely enjoy outdoor service through inclement weather, were no longer allowed because the state had lifted its emergency declaration for COVID-19. But Rabold got the date wrong. It turns out Bolete actually had until Aug. 9 to remove the sheds. The officer later acknowledged the mistake, but it was too late. Bolete had already cancelled all reservations for the final two weeks of July and switched to curbside-only service. The township’s mistake proved even more painful to Bolete because the restaurant all along planned to close for August in part to prepare for indoor dining. Instead, it’ll lose out on income in the stretch leading up to the planned closing. Rabold is at least publicly accepting responsibility for the mistake, but this never should have happened. When you’re going to inform a business of something this consequential, you need to get it right the first time.