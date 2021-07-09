Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lehigh County, PA

Hazardous materials response closes Interstate 78 East in Lehigh County (UPDATE)

By Kurt Bresswein
Posted by 
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE: With the Interstate 78 East reopened, the ramp to Exit 55 (Route 29/Cedar Crest Boulevard) remained closed due to “fire department activity” as of 8 a.m. Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reports at 511pa.com. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: A hazardous-materials response Friday afternoon closed down Interstate 78 East through Lehigh...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 1

LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Macungie, PA
City
Upper Macungie Township, PA
County
Lehigh County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Lehigh County, PA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haz Mat#Pennsylvania State Police#Fedex Freight#Interstate 78 East#511pa#Troop M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
LehighValleyLive.com

8 people taken to hospital in crash that closed I-78 East nearly 9 hours

Wednesday’s crash that closed Interstate 78 East for nearly nine hours involved six vehicles, including four tractor-trailers, and sent eight people to the hospital, Pennsylvania State Police report. The crash was reported about 5:20 p.m. at mile-marker 43.4 in Greenwich Township, Berks County, near the Lehigh County border. A tractor-trailer...
Easton, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Salisbury Township inflicts real damage to a treasured Lehigh Valley restaurant | Turkeys & Trophies

Restaurants struggling to recover from the financial blow dealt by COVID-19 certainly don’t need the kind of local government ineptitude that forced Bolete to pivot on its service plans this month. The restaurant, a James Beard Award nominee and one of the Lehigh Valley’s most-treasured fine dining establishments, closed its ingenious “shed village” in response to an order by the Salisbury Township Planning and Zoning Department. Zoning officer Kerry Rabold told the restaurant the sheds, which allowed diners to more safely enjoy outdoor service through inclement weather, were no longer allowed because the state had lifted its emergency declaration for COVID-19. But Rabold got the date wrong. It turns out Bolete actually had until Aug. 9 to remove the sheds. The officer later acknowledged the mistake, but it was too late. Bolete had already cancelled all reservations for the final two weeks of July and switched to curbside-only service. The township’s mistake proved even more painful to Bolete because the restaurant all along planned to close for August in part to prepare for indoor dining. Instead, it’ll lose out on income in the stretch leading up to the planned closing. Rabold is at least publicly accepting responsibility for the mistake, but this never should have happened. When you’re going to inform a business of something this consequential, you need to get it right the first time.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

7 tornados now confirmed in Pa. and N.J., weather service says

The National Weather Service is continuing to assess an outbreak of seven tornados confirmed Thursday across eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The most powerful of those recorded was an EF3, toward the upper range of the Enhanced Fujita Scale used to gauge tornados’ destructive power, the weather service says from its Philadelphia region forecast office in Mount Holly, New Jersey. It struck the Bensalem/Trevose area in Bucks County, with peak winds of up to 140 mph, leaving behind its most intense destruction at car dealerships and an adjacent mobile home park. At least five people were injured.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

I-78 East reopens hours after multiple tractor-trailers crash (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Interstate 78 East reopened at 2 a.m. Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Hamburg. The crash that shut the highway late Wednesday afternoon was at mile marker 43.8 in Berks County, not far from the Lehigh County line, and reportedly involved five tractor-trailers, one of which flipped, and several cars, according to the Fogelsville Volunteer Fire Company.
Stroudsburg, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Motorcyclist dies after fleeing from police on Route 33, cops say

A motorcyclist crashed and died Friday evening after speeding away from police when they attempted to stop him for traffic violations, authorities said. Brandon Perry, 26, of Saylorsburg, immediately accelerated on a black-and-green Yamaha R1 sport bike away from the attempted traffic stop by Pennsylvania State Police shortly before 6 p.m., according to a news release issued by state police at Stroudsburg.
Palmer Township, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Family feud over Charles Chrin’s $50M Palmer Township estate persists years after his death

It’s been more than three years since Palmer Township millionaire Charles Chrin died and his widow and sons continue to battle in court over his estate. The 94-year-old Chrin bequeathed $5 million to Lehigh Valley Health Network and another $5 million to St. Luke’s University Health Network. He gave each of the nonprofits $1 million when he was alive but it’s unclear whether any of the remaining funds have been turned over more than three years after his death.
Bethlehem, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Every City of Bethlehem employee’s 2020 salary and the reason we’re showing them

Forty-five employees for the City of Bethlehem earned a taxpayer-funded salary of more than $100,000 last year, according to a lehighvalleylive.com analysis. Of those top earners, 32 worked in emergency services, including the police and fire departments. The remaining 13 included members of Mayor Bob Donchez’s cabinet and department supervisors, most of whom were in the public works department.

Comments / 1

Community Policy