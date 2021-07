The Toronto Blue Jays could very well land arguably the best Canadian prospect in this year’s draft out of Kitchener, Ontario, right-handed pitcher, Calvin Ziegler. Ziegler will be the hottest arm out of Canada in this year’s draft; in my opinion, he’ll be the highest Canadian draft pick in 2021. He’s ranked 123rd on MLB’s top draft prospect list. This is not a pitcher I would have wanted to face when I was playing elite ball in high school. At best, I saw 92mph down in New York in my 18U year. Seeing 97mph is a different world on its own.