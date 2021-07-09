The Reason People Are Calling Out Donald Trump, Jr.
While former President Donald Trump's one-time confidante, recently de-licensed attorney Rudy Giuliani, might be having his own legal troubles and possible public embarrassments, it seems that in some ways, his former boss might be in the exact same boat. In July, Giuliani pulled down a donation page for a legal fund meant to help him in facing at least two lawsuits brought against him, totaling in the billions, both in reaction to Giuliani's attempts to blame the plaintiffs, both voting machine manufacturers, for aiding in Giuliani's unsubstantiated claims of election fraud in November 2020. And it seems that Trump, too, has an ongoing fundraising effort.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0